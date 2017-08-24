Audi To Change Naming Convention To Confuse Us More About What Is What

Agent009 submitted on 8/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:18 AM

12 user comments | Views : 2,284 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.inautonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Prepare to be dazed and confused by Ingolstadt’s new convention used for naming its models – apparently prompted by Audi’s desire to diversify its powertrain options.



According to the company, “the new designations stand for the specific power output and apply both to cars with combustion engines and to E-Tron models with hybrid and electric drives.” But wait – there’s an interesting tidbit: “A special place in the line-up is occupied by the high-end, high-performance S and RS models and the Audi R8. … They will retain their classic names in reference to their top position in the model range.” Now let’s get confused. First off, we all know Audi traditionally uses a single letter, followed by a digit to reference the class and type of vehicle – the A1 is the smallest and the Q7 is the biggest SUV, with the A8 representing the flagship passenger car.



Read Article


Audi To Change Naming Convention To Confuse Us More About What Is What

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

atc98092

They aren't changing the model naming convention, just their power train nomenclature. Still not sure how it will work out, but since so many manufacturers that used to use engine size in the model name no longer do it acccurately (BMW, looking at you) it might work out.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 8:38:52 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

At least Audi's method aligns to power output, where as BMW's are arbitrary at this point. As engines become smaller, higher higher outputs, I am assuming Audi is doing this to make their smaller offers appear in a better light. A 2.0T on a A6 sounds a bit weak, but at over 250 hp, the power output number may look stronger to the consumer.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 9:20:38 AM | | Votes: -2   

Firewombat

@jeffgall I'm interested, how is BMWs method arbitrary compared to this new naming convention from Audi or the one MB uses? Does a 320i have more power than a 340i?

Firewombat (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 12:19:40 PM | | Votes: 3   

carloslassiter

Just go back to calling it the Audi "Throw a Rod' Fox and be done with it.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 8:58:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

malba2367

This is probably more for foreign markets where they offer a multitude of engines in each model lineup. In the US, for example the A4 only has one engine option, the A6 2 options etc.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 9:37:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Actually - on the outside - there are only a few different cars - 1 sedan - I coupe etc - they are actually made with some type of stretchable material - and they stretch them to different lengths and widths - which is why they all look the same.

If they were logical
1 - THey don't need the A - AUDI is likely found on the car somewhere.
2 - THe First letter should be the Size Class of the vehicle for sedans and SUVs at least.
3 - THe next should be the Displacement - consisting of two numbers and a dot in between - you can get close with 4.1 for instance
4 - OF course you will need the Various option letters - like Q for Quarto - T - for turbo - TT f or twin turbo - L - for long - etc.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 9:51:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Firewombat

They needed the 'A' because if they called the sedan line-up the 4, 6, 8 etc. it would probably look like they were just copying the BMW naming convention, which they were. When it came to the SUVs they cared less and just replaced 'X' with 'Q'

Firewombat (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 12:23:22 PM | | Votes: 4   

GermanNut

This new naming convention from Audi is not confusing at all.

All the model designations A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q2, Q3, Q5, Q7 etc. remain as they always have.

The number after, which is either 30, 45 or 70 corresponds to the power output. 70 is obviously more powerful than 45, which is more powerful than 30.

TFSI has always referred to gasoline-powered cars. TDI has always referred to diesel-powered cars. eTron has always referred to electric cars. No change here.

There is no change to the S and RS models so they all remain just as they always have.

GermanNut (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 9:55:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

Firewombat

They needed to do this, even though they now have the longest naming convention compared to direct rivals, seeing just 'TDI' or 'TFSI' on the back of an A6 doesn't give buyers the recognition they need if they've bought on of the more expensive models with a bigger engine. In Germany, however, it doesn't matter because with a shred of class removes the model badges anyway.

Firewombat (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 12:26:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

Bigger the number, the smaller the penis.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 12:37:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

bw5011

yeah, your wife getting piped down by someone not driving a prius right now.. keep telling yourself that.. hahaha

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 1:00:03 PM | | Votes: -1   

cidflekken

I just don't know why this matters. To 99.9% of the population, the numbers are absolutely meaningless. I doubt anyone has ever walked into an Audi dealership and said, "I'm looking to buy an A4 2.0T TFSI because I saw that on my friend's car".

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 8/24/2017 12:57:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]