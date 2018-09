Audi is planning the return of the super-luxury Horch name, which will be used on a flagship A8 that could also mark the return of the VW Group’s W12 engine to the Audi line-up.

Automotive News reports that the Audi A8 Horch will likely bring the W12 powertrain - currently only used in the Bentley range and not yet relaunched in the A8 - back to the brand, but that an Audi insider claims a V8-engined version would also work.