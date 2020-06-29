Audi Tweaks Q5 Winning Formula, Refines Styling And Adds 13 Horsepower

Thanks to sightings of camouflaged prototypes last year, we've known for a long time that Audi has been preparing to give the Q5 a refresh.

The Audi Q5 is one of the German automaker's most popular models, so it's important to keep the SUV looking sharp. The current-generation Audi Q5 has also been on sale since 2016, so the time has come for a midcycle refresh to give Audi's best-selling crossover a more modern look. For the 2021 model year, the Audi Q5 has been updated with sharper styling, more power, and improved infotainment and driver-assist technology.

