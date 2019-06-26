Audi e-Tron Vs Jaguar I-Pace - Which EV SUV Would You Have In Your Driveway?

You might have expected premium brands like Audi to have led the charge with electric-vehicle development, but the German firm has taken a surprisingly long time to launch an all-electric product.

Now Audi has turned the taps on, though, and it’s here with its first full EV: the e-tron. This SUV costs just over £70,000 even after the £3,500 Government grant has been deducted – but then, you do get a considerable amount of technology for that premium price tag.



Even though upmarket electric SUVs are still few and far between, that price point and the Audi’s 95kWh battery put it in a small but select group that our reigning Car of the Year, the Jaguar I-Pace, currently sits at the top of.