Audi e-Tron Vs Jaguar I-Pace - Which EV SUV Would You Have In Your Driveway?

Agent009 submitted on 6/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:46:55 AM

0 user comments | Views : 120 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You might have expected premium brands like Audi to have led the charge with electric-vehicle development, but the German firm has taken a surprisingly long time to launch an all-electric product.

Now Audi has turned the taps on, though, and it’s here with its first full EV: the e-tron. This SUV costs just over £70,000 even after the £3,500 Government grant has been deducted – but then, you do get a considerable amount of technology for that premium price tag.

Even though upmarket electric SUVs are still few and far between, that price point and the Audi’s 95kWh battery put it in a small but select group that our reigning Car of the Year, the Jaguar I-Pace, currently sits at the top of.



Read Article


Audi e-Tron Vs Jaguar I-Pace - Which EV SUV Would You Have In Your Driveway?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]