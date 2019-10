Audi’s Q8 family will soon be get a range-topping RS version. Without revealing their sources, Spain’s AutoBild reports that the official unveiling has been set for November 20.

Slotting above the SQ8, the hyper sports activity coupe will be a more affordable alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, albeit with less power, as the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 that makes 641 HP in the Italian super SUV is expected to be de-tuned to around 600 HP.