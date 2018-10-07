Audi's June 2018 Global Sales Decline 3.8% On Weak China Sales But Up 4.5% YTD

AUDI AG delivered around 164,000 premium automobiles to customers in June. As such, sales were down 3.8 percent on the strong result of the same period last year. In the United States, sales of the Four Rings were up 0.3 percent, on a par with the prior-year level. As a result, Audi of America achieved its 90th consecutive record-breaking month. In China, deliveries failed to reach the record-breaking level from 2017 (-7.2%) due to the announced tariff reductions. In Europe too, Audi sales were down 1.8 percent on last year. Worldwide and across all Audi models, deliveries increased by 4.5 percent since the start of the year. Cumulative sales total around 949,300 units.



“Despite the difficult environment, we performed well thanks to the positive development in Asia and North America in the first half of the year,” says Bram Schot, interim CEO and Board Member for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG. “We expect a challenging, but also exciting second half of the year with further model changeovers and the presentation of our first all-electric model, the Audi e-tron.”



