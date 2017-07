A new generation of the Audi Q5 has just gone on sale and available in standard form and sporty SQ5 trim, the latter with a 3. 0-liter turbocharged V-6 good for 354 horsepower.

Eventually, a high-performance RS Q5 will be added to the fold. It’s part of Audi Sport’s plan to add more SUVs to its lineup.

We’ve known that Audi has been considering an RS Q5 since at least 2011. And according to AutoExpress, the vehicle will be coming soon.