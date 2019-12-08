Audi's Struggles Continue as July's Global Sales Drop 6.1% With YTD Down 4.8%

WLTP extraordinary effects had a major impact on deliveries in prior-year period



Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing: “Managed to clearly stabilize sales situation year-on-year”



China up 6. 0 percent, setting new record for July deliveries



Audi delivered around 155,350 automobiles to customers worldwide last month. This represents a decrease of 6.1 percent compared with the same period last year when extraordinary effects in connection with WLTP had a major impact on deliveries. In July 2018, the sale of models in stock particularly in Europe had contributed to exceptionally high growth in deliveries. In China, the four rings continued their run of success in July 2019: The most important individual market closed last month with a new record of 56,365 cars delivered (+6.0%). In the United States, Audi has increased deliveries in July as well (+0.8%). Since the start of the year, Audi has delivered around 1,061,550 cars worldwide (-4.8%).



Read Article