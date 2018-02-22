Auto Braking Mercedes Takes Out 5 Lead Cyclists In Abu Dhabi Tour

Cavendish was one of five to crash when the peloton slowed behind the lead car on stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour, and although he remounted and re-joined the peloton, he was forced to abandon with a suspected concussion and whiplash.

"I didn't see it happen, but there was word going around that a lot of the cars have the automatic braking system, and if they don't disengage that, then as soon as a bike rider comes close, it brakes," Renshaw told reporters who had congregated by the Dimension Data team cars after stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour.



User Comments

countguy

Guess mercedes didn't want to let the mustang be the only one attacking crowds of people.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 10:33:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

bw5011

that's that Mercedes innovation for ya... Test it next time

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 5:09:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Falling hard onto asphalt at speed and sliding using your own flesh and blood as a lubricant has got to be a top 10 most unpleasant experience in life. I have only done it once on my road bike. I will pass on a chance to do it again.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 7:07:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Ooooops...whatever could go wrong!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2018 7:12:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

