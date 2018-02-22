Auto Braking Mercedes Takes Out 5 Lead Cyclists In Abu Dhabi Tour

Cavendish was one of five to crash when the peloton slowed behind the lead car on stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour, and although he remounted and re-joined the peloton, he was forced to abandon with a suspected concussion and whiplash.

"I didn't see it happen, but there was word going around that a lot of the cars have the automatic braking system, and if they don't disengage that, then as soon as a bike rider comes close, it brakes," Renshaw told reporters who had congregated by the Dimension Data team cars after stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour.