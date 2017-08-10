Auto Manufacturers Ask Regulators To Revisit 2025 Fuel Efficiency Targets — BIG Vehicles Are In + Unrealistic Goals

Agent00R submitted on 10/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:10:03 PM

1 user comments | Views : 596 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Automaker trade groups told U.
S. regulators they should revise fuel efficiency mandates approved in the final weeks of the Obama administration because the costs would be onerous and the standards do not reflect how cheap gas prices are affecting consumer demand, but they stopped short of asking for a specific reduction in the requirements for 2025...

...Automakers said the Obama administration finding that the 2025 targets were achievable at reasonable cost was based on errors in modeling the impact of new technology and assumptions about fuel prices and sales trends that have proved wrong...

...“There is, simply put, a misalignment between the increasing stringency of the standards and the decreasing consumer demand for fuel efficiency,” the group said in comments filed late Thursday with the EPA...

Read the FULL story by clicking "Read Article," below!
 


Read Article


Auto Manufacturers Ask Regulators To Revisit 2025 Fuel Efficiency Targets — BIG Vehicles Are In + Unrealistic Goals

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

I recall as far back as the 1970s when US automakers cried "unrealistic goals" with respect to fuel economy. And then they blew right past them because regulations said they'd be financially penalized if they didn't. Hmmm, profit triumphs over "impossible."

Here's a reasonable solution:

1) Allow US automakers to make vehicles that get whatever fuel economy they care to get.
2) Make sure fuel economy is accurately assessed and prominently posted on the window sticker in the showroom.
3) Don't penalize foreign automakers selling their vehicles in the US.
4) Let the consumer market decide who wants to buy which car, both here and abroad!
5) Don't bail out failed US automakers if they go belly-up.

This would be a "free market" at work :-)

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 10/8/2017 7:51:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]