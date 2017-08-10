Auto Manufacturers Ask Regulators To Revisit 2025 Fuel Efficiency Targets — BIG Vehicles Are In + Unrealistic Goals

Automaker trade groups told U. S. regulators they should revise fuel efficiency mandates approved in the final weeks of the Obama administration because the costs would be onerous and the standards do not reflect how cheap gas prices are affecting consumer demand, but they stopped short of asking for a specific reduction in the requirements for 2025...



...Automakers said the Obama administration finding that the 2025 targets were achievable at reasonable cost was based on errors in modeling the impact of new technology and assumptions about fuel prices and sales trends that have proved wrong...



...“There is, simply put, a misalignment between the increasing stringency of the standards and the decreasing consumer demand for fuel efficiency,” the group said in comments filed late Thursday with the EPA...

Read the FULL story by clicking "Read Article," below!





Read Article