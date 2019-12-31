Autocar Writers Name Tesla Model S The Car Of The Decade

There have been plenty of bumps in the road for Tesla and some for owners of the Model S, especially the early adopters. But when you consider that the Tesla brand did not exist before 2003, that it is now heading for its millionth sale, that it is known across most of the world and that it has, for the most part, an excellent reputation, its achievement is astonishing. True, the company has yet to show a yearly profit – it recently surprised analysts with a quarterly profit – but it will probably get there, despite the shattering glass of its bizarre new Cybertruck.



Read Article