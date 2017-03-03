Automakers Are Running Out Of Options To Keep Sales Up

Did February’s auto sales results seem familiar? Expected? Predictable? Pretty much like any other in the past 30 months?

Yeah, me too.

 

Sales were good -- remarkably good by historical standards -- with a seasonally adjusted, annualized selling rate of 17.57 million. Just a tad off a strong month last February. A SAAR that matched 2016’s actual record sales. And exactly the same SAAR as January, right down to two decimal places.

ALG analyst Eric Lyman pegged the feeling earlier Wednesday: “It’s a bit like Groundhog Day -- we’ve seen this before.”



