Automakers Begin Cutting Side Deals With States To Avoid Being Penalized By Lax Federal Emissions Standards

Something is happening at the state level that the federal government most likely will fight against.Last week, the state of California cut a deal with Ford, BMW, Honda, and Volkswagen on a single set of fuel economy regulations. This completely bypasses what the Trump administration wants: a single set of federal mileage and emissions standards. California and the White House had been negotiating for months to make a deal, which has since proven futile. California’s decision also thrusts the issue of states’ rights front and center.

And now Colorado has joined that debate. Reuters reports Colorado has just reached a deal with major automakers to adopt California’s zero-emissions vehicle requirements, which take effect starting in the 2023 model year. General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Hyundai made the deal with Colorado on a program that begins with 2023 model-year vehicles. These manufacturers will be required to build and deliver a certain number of zero-emission vehicles.