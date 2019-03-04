Automakers Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As Trump Dials Back Talk Of Mexican Trade Ban

President Donald Trump took a step back on Tuesday from his threat to close the U.

S. southern border to fight illegal immigration, as pressure mounted from companies worried that a shutdown would cause chaos to supply chains.

Trump threatened on Friday to close the border this week unless Mexico acted. He repeated that threat on Tuesday but said he had not made a decision yet.

"Let me just give you a little secret: Security is more important to me than trade," Trump said at the White House. "I'm totally prepared to do it. We're going to see what happens over the next few days."



countguy

LMAO, such a dumpster fire.

Posted on 4/3/2019

Posted on 4/3/2019 10:47:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

