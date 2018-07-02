Automakers Discover The Key To Safe Autonomus Driving Might Be In Adding Human Elements To The Code

Though a newly released study by AAA found that Americans are slowly becoming a little tiny bit less afraid of riding in newfangled autonomous cars—which, of course, aren’t actually here yet—we still have miles to go before we’ll feel safe and happy falling asleep behind the wheel of these still-largely-fictional future-beasts.

At the moment, 63 percent of Americans still aren’t down with the idea of letting a machine do the dirty work on the roads, the study found.

Of course, this likely has a great deal to do with the fact that consumers a) don’t have a lick of experience with autonomous cars and probably won’t for years to come, and b) have no earthly idea how these machines will do what they do when they do get here. Of course there’s going to be trepidation on a massive scale. Time will solve much of this problem—which, again, isn’t actually a problem yet—but the study nevertheless represents an opportunity to reflect on what will be necessary for us to get there, for humans to have faith in the mysterious robo-cars of tomorrow.



User Comments

TomM

Recently we have had several major crashes on Railroads. THAT scares people. After ALL these years.

Now - put a car into the equation - that has NO human driver - and expect it to be as reliable = and I do not think we have yet reached a time when a computer will be able to react to unusual circumstances - as well as a human. Computers - we have been taught - are good for repetitive tasks that do not require major judgement. However - since humans will be driving their cars too - it will take some time for computers to reach a level field with humans.

However - at least for me - why would I want a computer to have all the fun!

TomM

Posted on 2/7/2018 11:35:03 AM   

fiftysix

So the safest way to drive a car, is HUMAN.

fiftysix

Posted on 2/7/2018 12:39:34 PM   

fiftysix

Love safe Autonomus (sic)

fiftysix

Posted on 2/7/2018 12:41:03 PM   

carloslassiter

I defy anyone to take a 10 minute drive through a major metropolitan area and then try to argue that human drivers are safer than computers. It's a ridiculous notion.

carloslassiter

Posted on 2/7/2018 4:01:28 PM   

