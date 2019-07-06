Automakers Flip Flop Again And Now Want A Compromise In Emission Regulations

Agent009 submitted on 6/7/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:31:23 AM

1 user comments | Views : 466 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A group of major automakers on Thursday backed a compromise on vehicle emissions aimed at heading off a confrontation between California and the Trump administration over requirements through 2026, warning that the lack of a deal could lead to "an extended period of litigation and instability.

"

In a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom signed by 17 major automakers including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen Group, the companies urged a compromise "midway" between the Obama era standards that require annual decreases of about 5 percent in emissions and the Trump administration's proposal that would freeze vehicle emissions requirements at 2020 levels through 2026.

The automakers are making a last-ditch appeal to try to revive talks in order to avoid years of uncertainty over what rules they will face.



Read Article


Automakers Flip Flop Again And Now Want A Compromise In Emission Regulations

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Left coast politics at work as usual.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/7/2019 10:29:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]