Automakers Flip Flop Again And Now Want A Compromise In Emission Regulations

A group of major automakers on Thursday backed a compromise on vehicle emissions aimed at heading off a confrontation between California and the Trump administration over requirements through 2026, warning that the lack of a deal could lead to "an extended period of litigation and instability. " In a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom signed by 17 major automakers including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen Group, the companies urged a compromise "midway" between the Obama era standards that require annual decreases of about 5 percent in emissions and the Trump administration's proposal that would freeze vehicle emissions requirements at 2020 levels through 2026. The automakers are making a last-ditch appeal to try to revive talks in order to avoid years of uncertainty over what rules they will face.



