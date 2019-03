In a township outside Akron, Ohio, where Gregory DeLozier and his wife raised five children, there are few sidewalks and sparse public transportation. Getting their children behind the wheel of a car wasn't optional.

At the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, DeLozier once joked that he should apply for a dealer's license because of how many registrations he was renewing for his teenagers. "I got two insurance bills every month," he recalled. "Three cars on one, four cars on the other."