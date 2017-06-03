Automakers Ready To Renege On CAFE Agreement To Focus On Guzzlers

Back in 2012, the Obama administration came to an agreement with US-based automakers to accelerate the industry’s transition to more efficient propulsion systems. They agreed that each automaker should reach a fleet average of 54 mpg by 2025. That would mean for them to produce more efficient gas-powered cars and electric vehicles in order to compensate for their trucks and SUVs.

The EPA reviewed the standard in January before Donald Trump took over and decided to maintain it. But as we recently reported, the automakers have since asked Trump to roll back the requirements and now they are reportedly about to get their way.