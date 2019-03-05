Automakers Worry That Shortage Of Critical EV Minerals Is Looming On The Horizon

Tesla says it expects to encounter global shortages of the key minerals needed for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries.

Speaking during a recent industry conference on Thursday, Tesla’s global supply manager for battery metals, Sarah Maryssael, told miners, regulators, and lawmakers that the car manufacturer expects a shortage of key EV minerals. Maryssael said that her comments were referring to long-term supply challenges and were industry-specific.

Among the key minerals used in the batteries of electric vehicles are copper, nickel, lithium, and others. Maryssael didn’t specify which materials the car manufacturer is expecting to see shortages of.



