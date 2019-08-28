Automotive Icon Jessie Combs Killed In Land Speed Record Attempt

Yesterday, while attempting to beat her own land speed record, the 52,000 horsepower jet-powered car driven by racer, fabricator, and television personality Jessi Combs crashed in the Alvord Desert in Oregon, killing her, as local news reports. Combs was 36 years old and held the title of “fastest woman on four wheels” after breaking 398 MPH in that same North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger in 2013.

Combs was attempting to beat her previous record, and had attempted it as recently as last year, when she managed a 483.227 MPH shakedown run before mechanical problems ended the attempt, as noted on the team’s bio page for Jessi.