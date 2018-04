From a self-driving Uber striking and killing a pedestrian in Arizona to Tesla's Autopilot being engaged in a fatal crash in California, the news just keeps piling up. Now, an autonomous Chevy Bolt by GM's autonomous division, Cruise, has been ticketed according to local news. The company disagrees and says it has the data to prove that no wrongdoing occurred. Autonomous car development is having a rough month.From a self-driving Uber striking and killing a pedestrian in Arizona to Tesla's Autopilot being engaged in a fatal crash in California, the news just keeps piling up. Now, an autonomous Chevy Bolt by GM's autonomous division, Cruise, has been ticketed according to local news. The company disagrees and says it has the data to prove that no wrongdoing occurred. The car was pulled over by an officer on the streets of San Francisco for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to reports. Cruise feels that this is an incorrect assertation of events. The Bolt was in an autonomous driving mode, meaning that its sensors were collecting data as it drove down the street and the car logged the information as it used it to make decisions on just how to operate. The data it collected suggests that the pedestrian was 10.8 feet away from the car while it passed through the intersection, insinuating that the car did nothing wrong.



