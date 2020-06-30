Average New Car Incentives Approach $4500 - Will That Along With Zero Percent Financing Bring YOU Into The Dealership?

Seven-year car loans have increasingly become a thing in the age of America’s truck obsession, as dealers sell consumers on smaller monthly payments on vehicles with bigger and bigger price tags.

The pandemic has fueled the trend, in addition to a bunch of incentives that people in the industry say are historic.

Incentives have been around for a few decades now, but really kicked into gear after 9/11, when GM’s Keep America Rolling campaign offered zero-percent financing across its lineup.

MDarringer

Money on the hood is a win/win. The customer gets a discount and the dealer isn't out of pocket for the discount.

I wonder if this will move Explorers and Escapes.

