Graveyard Carz is an automotive reality television show appearing on the Motortrend channel. They've been doing it for about 10 seasons now and the show is quite popular with a raucous band of misfits including company head Mark Worman, Allysa Rose, Royal Yoakum, Will Scott, Dave Rea, and others. The show charts the trials and travails of the Springfield, Oregon shop that specializes in the restoration of Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth muscle cars, one-offs and special editions.



