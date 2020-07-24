BET You CAN'T Guess The BIGGEST Mistake Mercedes-Benz Made In Modern Time. Oh, It's A DOOZY

In business, you win some and you lose some.



Sometimes the amounts are small but SOMETIMES OMG you make a WHOPPER of a mistake.



And that's what this article is here to discuss.



Time goes by quickly and people forget VERY easily the history of things. And we're willing to wager that most of you don't remember this one made by Mercedes-Benz.



Did you know at one time they owned almost ten percent of TESLA?



In 2009, Daimler paid $50 million to acquire a stake in Tesla of under 10 percent — a stake the German company later sold in 2014 for roughly $780 million.



Can you imagine when they sold it for 3/4 of a billion how they must have thought, WOW, we're the smartest guys on earth because this Musk and Tesla is a fad like Starbucks.



They'll NEVER make it!



ALL their 'experts' must have been high-fiving each other in the boardroom while Doctor Z was twirling his mustache in ecstasy.



Well my friends, if they would have held on till today (just doing some rough math here) instead of 780 million, they would be holding about 55 BILLION.



And that my friends is in the words of Paul Harvey, the rest of the story.





