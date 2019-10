BMW is on a mission to develop no less than 12 fully electric and 13 plug-in hybrid models over the next four years. The first battery-electric cars to arrive will be the iX3 SUV, followed by the i4 sedan, and the iNext SUV, which will act as a technological flagship of the brand. According to a new report, on the other side of the spectrum, BMW will launch an entry-level electric car based on the current 1 Series.







Read Article