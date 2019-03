BMW i3 is the first all-electric BMW on the market, available since late 2013. In a little over five years, the German manufacturer is approaching 150,000 sales. Interestingly, i3 sales have been increasing every single year (to 36,829 in 2018).

The key to keeping the interest in the i3 high was two battery upgrades and one minor facelift with the introduction of the sporty i3s version.