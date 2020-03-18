BMW And Mercedes Backslides On EV Production In EU - Will Rely On Hybrids Instead

Mercedes-Benz and BMW are adding a wide range of new plug-in hybrids as they strive to reduce CO2 emissions to meet stricter EU targets this year. Both companies said putting plug-in hybrids versions on more models would help reduce carbon emissions this year by 20%.

LMC Automotive, an analyst firm, predicts that plug-in hybrids will outsell EVs in Europe this year.



LMC forecasts plug-in hybrids [PHEVs] to increase to 717,000 in Europe this year from 198,853 in 2019. That represents a 4% market share. According to LMC, EV registrations will achieve a 3.6% share, based on a rise to 652,000 from 365,372 in 2019.