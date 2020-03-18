BMW And Mercedes Backslides On EV Production In EU - Will Rely On Hybrids Instead

Agent009 submitted on 3/18/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:38:55 PM

2 user comments | Views : 608 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz and BMW are adding a wide range of new plug-in hybrids as they strive to reduce CO2 emissions to meet stricter EU targets this year.

Both companies said putting plug-in hybrids versions on more models would help reduce carbon emissions this year by 20%.

LMC Automotive, an analyst firm, predicts that plug-in hybrids will outsell EVs in Europe this year.

LMC forecasts plug-in hybrids [PHEVs] to increase to 717,000 in Europe this year from 198,853 in 2019. That represents a 4% market share. According to LMC, EV registrations will achieve a 3.6% share, based on a rise to 652,000 from 365,372 in 2019.



Read Article


BMW And Mercedes Backslides On EV Production In EU - Will Rely On Hybrids Instead

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

This was something I expected. Once they actually figured out how to make a Hybrid high performance vehicle - the Hybrid is a simple solution that works to reduce emissions and increase efficiency. When My company went Hybrid for the Field staff - our experience was pretty good with the first Ford Fusion Hybrids - and even better with the Chevy Malibu Hybrids - although at those time - these cars became transportation appliances with little performance. Fuel costs did drop quite a bit (over 20%)

Until we have EV's without a real mileage restriction (Either super fast charging - or replaceable "fuel" packs) and the infrastructure to support these devises - one really does not need as much to support a Hybrid - so they are a better "NOW" solution.

Have not been around much because my business has simply expanded exponentially in the last 2 months - we cannot keep up with demand - and we are classified as an essential business.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2020 1:08:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

ctsang

no batteries, no surprise

ctsang (View Profile)

Posted on 3/18/2020 1:45:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]