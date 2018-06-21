BMW Brand's May 2018 Global Sales Decline 1.8% With YTD Up 1.6% On Weak China Sales

Sales of BMW X vehicles in the first five months of the year totalled 303,202 units (+3. 4%) and accounted for 35.3% of all BMW brand sales. The brand has delivered 858,675 (+1.6%) vehicles to customers this year, with models such as the BMW 1 Series (82,828 / +11.6%) and the BMW 5 Series (156,105 / +12.5%) contributing to that growth. In the first five months of the year, global MINI brand sales increased by 1.2% (143,472). Meanwhile sales at BMW Motorrad in the first five months of the year totalled 70,007 / -1.6%. This year, BMW Motorrad is introducing nine new models and the related adjustments in production are affecting deliveries. Nonetheless, BMW Motorrad continues to strive for sales growth in 2018.







