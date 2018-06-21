BMW Brand's May 2018 Global Sales Decline 1.8% With YTD Up 1.6% On Weak China Sales

Sales of BMW X vehicles in the first five months of the year totalled 303,202 units (+3.

4%) and accounted for 35.3% of all BMW brand sales. The brand has delivered 858,675 (+1.6%) vehicles to customers this year, with models such as the BMW 1 Series (82,828 / +11.6%) and the BMW 5 Series (156,105 / +12.5%) contributing to that growth. In the first five months of the year, global MINI brand sales increased by 1.2% (143,472). Meanwhile sales at BMW Motorrad in the first five months of the year totalled 70,007 / -1.6%. This year, BMW Motorrad is introducing nine new models and the related adjustments in production are affecting deliveries. Nonetheless, BMW Motorrad continues to strive for sales growth in 2018.



MDarringer

Weak and indifferent products make for weak and indifferent sales.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2018   

