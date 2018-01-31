BMW Buys Car-Sharing Partner DriveNow - Opens Door For Mercedes Alliance

Agent009 submitted on 1/31/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:59:17 AM

0 user comments | Views : 988 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Germany’s BMW has bought out partner Sixt from their joint venture DriveNow, paving the way for a broader car-sharing and driverless taxi alliance with Daimler to compete against the likes of Uber and Lyft.



Car rental company Sixt said on Monday it would generate an extraordinary pre-tax profit of about 200 million euros ($248 million) in 2018 from the sale of the DriveNow stake to BMW for 209 million euros.

“With DriveNow as a wholly-owned subsidiary, we have all options for continued strategic development of our services,” Peter Schwarzenbauer, BMW’s board member for Digital Business Innovation, said.



Read Article


BMW Buys Car-Sharing Partner DriveNow - Opens Door For Mercedes Alliance

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]