BMW Claims It Will Build Internal Combustion Engines For At Least 30 More Years In The US

BMW’s head of Research and Development Klaus Froehlich does not have any plans to push his company into the quickly growing electric vehicle sector.

In a recent interview, the BMW exec stated that he believes the various markets of the world simply do not have a real need for electric car

BMW has the i3 and the i8, but it seems that the company is in no rush to transition into a fully electric lineup despite the environmental urgency and growing appeal of electric vehicles to mainstream buyers. Froehlich stated in an interview with Automotive News that BMW will continue to make gas engines for at least 30 years more.


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Can see thirty years out but cannot see what's right in front of them...how is that working out BMW.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/9/2020 10:57:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

