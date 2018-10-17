BMW Clings To Diesel Stating "Electro-Mobility Is Irrational"

In a rather surprising announcement, BMW AG board member Klaus Froehlich noted the German automaker is looking to keep diesel-powered vehicles in its portfolio.

The BMW executive further stated that while the company is laying the foundations for electrification, he believes that the ongoing discussions about electro-mobility are “a little bit irrational.”

Froehlich’s statements were related to Australian journalists who were present at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, which was held from October 4-15. While speaking with the journalists, the BMW exec noted that the transition to electro-mobility might not happen as quickly as some industry experts would suggest. The BMW board member also expressed his disdain at European politicians, who are currently panning diesel, particularly in the aftermath of Volkswagen AG’s high-profile Dieselgate scandal.



BMW Clings To Diesel Stating

