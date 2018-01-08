BMW Clings To The Past With A 0.1% Sales Gain Over July Of Last Year

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0. 1 percent in July 2018 for a total of 21,982, compared to 21,965 vehicles sold in July 2017. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is up 2.5 percent on sales vehicles of 175,368 compared to 171,051 sold in the first seven months of 2017.



“The third quarter is making a good start overall for BMW Group with the BMW brand posting its ninth straight month of sales increases and our Sports Activity Vehicles once more leading the way,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “The much-in-demand new BMW X3 is showing its strength as U.S. availability increases while, at the same time, demand for BMW Group electrified models remains solid, accounting for slightly more than seven percent of BMW Group sales in July.”



BMW’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles accounted for 49.6 percent of BMW brand sales in July 2018. Most notably, the BMW X3 was the top-selling BMW model in the U.S. in the month of July 2018 and calendar year to date.



MINI Brand Sales

For July, MINI USA reported 4,296 vehicles sold, a decrease of 2.3 percent from the 4,398 sold in the same month a year ago. MINI sales in July were led by the MINI Countryman, which accounted for 40 percent of sales with 1,724 vehicles sold. Year to date, MINI sales are up 1.2 percent.



BMW Group Sales

Sales of BMW Group vehicles (BMW and MINI brands combined) in the U.S. decreased 0.3 percent in July 2018 for a total of 26,278 vehicles, compared with 26,363 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date BMW Group sales in the U.S. are up 2.4 percent from the first seven months of 2017.



BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 1,859 in July 2018, a decrease of 7.2 percent from the 2,004 sold in the same month a year ago. BMW Group electrified vehicles accounted for 7.1 percent of U.S. sales in July 2018. Year to date, BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are up 39.5 percent compared to the first seven months of 2017.



BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.



