BMW has confirmed that a fully electric version of the X3 will arrive in 2020, taking on the iX3 nameplate.

Speaking at BMW's annual financial accounts press conference, company chairman Harald Kruger promised the arrival of the iX3 in 2020. From the same year onward, the firm will be able to fit any series model with an all-electric powertrain, paving the way for additional EV versions of the most familiar members of the BMW range.