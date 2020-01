Approximately four years ago, in May 2016, an interesting report claimed BMW could develop a direct rival for the Porsche 911. It was believed it could continue the existence of the 6 Series Coupe and 6 Series Convertible but, as we all know, these two cars morphed into the revived 8 Series range. Does that mean that there are no longer chances of seeing a new sports car from the Bavarian company, developed as a competitor to the legendary 911? Not so fast, says BMW.



