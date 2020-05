An under-appreciated service of enthusiast engagement will end later this year when BMW shuts down its European delivery program, where U. S. customers could fly out and pick up their car at the company’s German museum. It seems that party is over.

If you want to buy a BMW and then fly to Europe to pick it up at the automaker’s funky Welt museum venue, make sure you get your order in soon because the chance to enter the program is coming to an end later this month.