When it comes to technology, it's almost sad to see how the majority of today's automakers are SO far behind. When compared with the software the latest tech companies are rolling out, the auto manufacturers are left completely in the dust.



It's really been a problem, honestly.



So, it was no surprise that Apple and Google decided to concoct their own workarounds. Dubbed Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, these user interfaces made navigating around confusing, proprietary software packages embedded in vehicle's infotainment centers a thing of the past.



It was a genius solution, really. There was just one problem. One automaker, BMW, decided that in order for buyers to access CarPlay, they would have to pay a subscription fee.



This rubbed us the wrong way. Mostly because other brands simply let buyers have it for free. What was BMW making us pay for, actually? Eventually, BMW decided to offer CarPlay for $80/year. Still, ridiculous. But, it appears someone talked sense into the team.



That's because now BMW is saying it will NOT charge a fee for access to CarPlay. That doesn't mean people will forget though.



So, I've got to ask: Is this one of the BIGGEST technology snafus for a luxury automaker?









While Apple doesn't charge a fee for CarPlay, integrating the tech into infotainment systems does lead to additional costs for car manufacturers. Now, BMW will likely factor that cost into vehicles' list and lease prices, rather than charging additional fees...



