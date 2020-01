BMW has revealed that both its quad-turbo diesel and flagship V12 engines will be killed off but the marque won’t abandon internal combustion engines for many decades.

During a recent interview with Auto News Europe, BMW research and development boss Klaus Froehlich revealed that the quad-turbo diesel, used in models such as the BMW 750d and BMW M550d, will be axed, as will the 1.5-liter three-cylinder diesel used by the likes of the Mini Cooper D and others.