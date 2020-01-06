BMW Has An All Electric M5 In The Works With Over 1000 HP!

The UK’s Car magazine reports today that BMW will introduce a pure EV version of its M5 midsize performance vehicle.

If the published specs are real, then BMW will offer a 1,006-horsepower beast of a midsize electric sedan with the next generation of the car.

There have been rumors since last year that BMW’s main line of vehicles — not just special i-badged models ­­— would provide pure electric versions. Now, CAR is reporting that it’s really happening.

The all-electric M5 will use a honking 135-kWh pack with a 400-volt battery system that will later be upgraded to an 800-volt system capable of 350-kW charging. The projected WLTP range is reportedly 435 miles.



