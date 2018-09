In a surprise move, BMW displayed its new X3 M and X4 M performance “Sport Activity Vehicles” for the first time in the lead up to today’s Nürburgring DTM race. The two lightly-camouflaged prototypes were test driven on the track to show off their new aerodynamic, suspension, and drivetrain tweaks. BMW claims the engine is an all-new inline-six cylinder with “M TwinPower Turbo technology” and high-revving characteristics.



Read Article