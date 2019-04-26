BMW Issues Recall For 3-Series, 5-Series, And Z4 For Fire Risk

If you reside in North America and happen to own a 3-Series, 5-Series or Z4, then this recall notification concerns you.

According to the data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain units of the aforementioned models are included in a safety campaign that affects 184,505 units.

 

The defective part is the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve, which may short circuit due to manufacturing irregularities. Moisture can degrade the plastic components, leading to overheating which, in the presence of fuel, could start a fire in the engine compartment even when the vehicle is stationary and the engine is turned off.



