BMW Jumps In To The August Heat With A 7.2% Increase In Sales

BMW brand sales increased 7. 2 percent in August 2019 for a total of 25,505 over the 23,789 vehicles sold in August 2018. Sales of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles – X1 through X7 models – increased just over 21% in August 2019 vs August 2018 and now account for 56% of BMW brand sales in the U.S.



“We are happy to say that demand for BMW product in the U.S. remains strong,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “In addition to our Sports Activity Vehicles, customers are enthusiastic about our increased offerings in the luxury segment – including the newly-updated 7 Series and all-new 8 Series. We will further expand our 8 Series lineup to include the BMW M8 Coupe, M8 Convertible and M850i Gran Coupe, which were just unveiled at Monterrey Car Week in Pebble Beach and will arrive in showrooms in the coming months.” BMW’s flagship sedan, the BMW 7 Series (+27.6%), was recently given a sharper, bolder look, increased technology and connectivity features, including BMW’s voice activated Intelligent Personal Assistant, and suite of advanced driver assistance systems.







