BMW Loses Its Way In August With A 5% DECLINE In Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 7. 7 percent in August for a total of 23,553 compared to 25,531 vehicles sold in August 2016. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is down 5 percent in the U.S. on sales of 194,604 vehicles compared to 204,744 sold in the first eight months of 2016. Notable vehicle sales in August include the BMW 4 Series and BMW 5 Series, which both showed strong gains for the second straight month, and the BMW X1. The BMW 4 Series increased 49.3 percent to 3,412 vehicles, while the BMW 5 Series which increased 37.6 percent to 3,587 vehicles. The BMW X1 increased 39 percent to 2,002 vehicles. “Even as we are reporting the August sales, our thoughts are with those in the devastated areas of Texas and Louisiana, especially our many employees and colleagues. We are making significant contributions to the American Red Cross to relieve as much of the suffering as possible,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “August numbers were a bit unusual in that sedans outpaced our SAV’s as model year change over for the X5 and new model production of the X3 significantly restricted availability of our especially popular SAV models. This of course will improve as production ramps up.” MINI Brand Sales For August, MINI USA reported 4,448 vehicles sold, a decrease of 10.5 percent from the 4,969 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 31,051 vehicles sold, a decrease of 11.0 percent from 34,887 vehicles sold in the first eight months of 2016. BMW Group Sales In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported August sales of 28,001 vehicles, a decrease of 8.2 percent from the 30,500 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW Group sales are down 5.8 percent on sales of 225,655 vehicles in the first eight months of 2017 compared to 239,631 in the same period in 2016. BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles increased 9.2 percent to 11,672 through August 2017, accounting for 5.2 percent of total BMW brand sales in the U.S. Currently, BMW offers six electrified vehicle models in the U.S., including the BMW i3 and BMW i8, as well as the BMW i Performance models: BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e and the BMW X5 xDrive 40e. MINI offers the MINI Countryman plug-inhybrid electric vehicle, which launched in June 2017.



