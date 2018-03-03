BMW M OVERLOAD: Does This PURPLE M4 Convertible With M Performance Parts Hit All The Right Notes For YOU?

As mentioned in a previous thread, AutoSpies' head honcho, Agent 001, made it out to Palm Springs this week to spend some time with the latest and greatest from BMW AG.
This also included Rolls-Royce as well as MINI.
And while there was a rather nice selection of all-new products to choose from, one car stood out from the others.
2018 BMW Group Models
That would be the Tourmaline M4 Convertible. Tourmaline is a fancy way of saying purple. To me, this color is a throwback to the very popular, and desirable, Daytona Violet and Techno Violet that were both offered on the E36 M3.
Set up with what appears to be a large collection of the M Performance parts catalogue, it's essentially a show car for BMWNA.
Personally, I love the wheels. This particular set isn't out just yet — a black version is, which was shown at last year's New York Auto Show (NYIAS) — but they will hit the market late summer for an estimated $5,500. The good news is that they will come shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. And, even better: They will fit on the M2.
All that said, we're a bit curious: Is this M 'vert pressing all the RIGHT buttons for you? Let us know in the comments below.
