BMW M4 CS Limited To 3,000 Units – But An M2 CS Might Happen

The paint hasn’t even dried on BMW’s new M4 CS, but already people are asking one very important question: how many of the damn things will be available to buyers? Only 700 units of the M4 GTS were produced, you might remember, all of them accounted for pretty quickly.

The M4 CS could see just a bit more than that.

According to CarBuzz, BMW will limit its M4 CS to 3,000 units worldwide in a two-year run. Not as exclusive as the GTS, mind you, but still limited in relation to typical production standards. The new CS reportedly lends its existence to the more potent GTS, as buyers that might have missed out on the hardcore Bimmer were still begging the company for something hotter than your typical run-of-the-mill M4.

