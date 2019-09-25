BMW M5 CS May Debut With 600+HP Twin Turbo V8

In November 2017, BMW introduced a hot M3 CS as a limited-run special edition positioned above the regular M3 equipped with the Competition Package. It had an extra 10 horsepower and 37 pound-feet (50 Newton-meters) and was 110 pounds (50 kilograms) lighter after a generous use of carbon fiber. About 1,200 units were made, with 550 earmarked for the United States. It looks like the “CS” badge will make a return in a few years, but on the M3’s bigger brother. According to a new report published by BMWBLOG, the M5 and M5 Competition might be joined by a third flavor of the high-performance executive sedan called the M5 CS. It is believed the Mercedes-AMG E63 S rival will make use of a newly developed twin-turbo V8 engine allegedly codenamed “S68.” While its displacement is not known – the current S63 in the M5 has 4.4 liters – the report specifies it could be more compact while representing a “drastic upgrade” over its predecessor.



