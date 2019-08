The numbers seem to be in favor of the carmaker. BMW says retail sales and market share both increased, while earnings and profitability improved as well compared to the same period of last year.



With that in mind, the Germans once again committed to the electrification plans they already announced. The 25 new car models that were initially planned to hit the market by the middle of the next decade have been moved to 2023, and of the 25, more than half will be fully electric cars.



Read Article