BMW Plant Forced To Halt Production For 40 Minutes Due To Wasted Assembly Line Workers

In today's Merkur. de (a Munich)newspaper... it has been reported that two employee's were so incapacitated, that EMT's were called in and the production line was stopped for forty minutes - back in early March. Seems the two employee's were drinking quite a lot of alcohol that day and then the decided to per take in some synthetic marijuana(called Spice over here). They were so incapacitated, they couldn't finish their work shift and passed out on the production "line". Their fellow coworkers called in the EMT emergency doctors and were taken to the hospital.

The incident happened in early March at the Munich Plant (3er sedans and wagons and M4's are made here). BMW AG acknowledges that this worker incident - cost BMW AG somewhere in the "five digits" - to stop the production line. "The damage amounts to an average five-digit amount," said the BMW spokesman.