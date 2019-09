Limited to 750 units, the new M4 Edition M Heritage is based on the existing M4 Coupe and runs a standard twin-turbocharged 3. 0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with 444bhp and 550Nm of torque.



BMW says the new celebratory model will be sold in all existing BMW markets up to April 2020 in the choice of three exterior colours chosen to resemble those of BMW Motorsport’s familiar tri-colour logo: Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue metallic and Imola red.



