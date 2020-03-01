BMW Sales Rise 4.0% In December - Closes Out 2019 With a 4.4% Gain In Sales

BMW sales totaled 35,746 vehicles in December 2019, an increase of 4.

0 percent over the 34,357 vehicles sold in December 2018.  For the full year 2019 BMW sales increased 4.4 percent on total sales of 324,826, compared to the 311,014 vehicles sold in 2018. 

In 2019, BMW brand sales in the U.S. continued to rise on the strength of new model launches from the company’s ongoing product offensive, and the increased availability of its U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles, including the best-selling X3 and X5 and first-ever X7.  The all-new, seventh-generation of the iconic BMW 3 Series launched in February and was a top performer in the premium sedan segment.

“We’ve talked a lot over the course of the past two years about having the right product mix for the market, and we believe that with all of our recent launches, we have just that,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America.  “BMW currently has the youngest and most exciting product portfolio in the segment.  We are very pleased with our results in 2019 and wish to thank both our customers and dealers for their tremendous support.”
 

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, December 2019

               

Dec.

2019

Dec.

2018

%

TOT

2019

TOT

2018

%

BMW passenger cars

14,850

17,428

-14.8%

165,549

193,465

-14.4%

BMW light trucks

20,896

16,929

23.4%

159,277

117,549

35.5%

TOTAL BMW

35,746

34,357

4.0%

324,826

311,014

4.4%

 

MINI Brand Sales

  • For December, MINI USA reported 2,310 vehicles sold, a decrease of 17.4 percent from the 2,797 in the same month a year ago.  For the full year 2019 MINI sales decreased 17.4 percent on total sales of 36,092 compared to the 43,684 vehicles sold in 2018. 

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

  • BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 11,516 vehicles, an increase of 16.8 percent from December 2018.
  • Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 23,242 vehicles, an increase of 8.7 percent from December 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

  • MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 930 vehicles, a decrease of 5.9 percent from December 2018.
  • Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,341 vehicles, a decrease of 4.9 percent from December 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, December 2019


Dec.  2019

Dec.

2018

%

TOT 2019

TOT

2018

%

BMW CPO

11,516

9,858

16.8%

119,679

123,290

-2.9%

BMW Total Pre-Owned

23,242

21,388

8.7%

253,450

244,664

3.6%

 

MINI CPO

930

988

-5.9%

12,648

13,539

-6.6%

MINI Total Pre-Owned

2,341

2,461

-4.9%

29,760

31,867

-6.6%

 

 




