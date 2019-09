The world is a troubling, vexing place to live at the moment. So take solace in a glimmer of hope from BMW, who’s confirmed the next-generation M3 and M4 will retain a manual gearbox as standard. Phew.

M Division boss Markus Flasch spoke to Top Gear at the Frankfurt motor show, confirming the next generation of his team’s core products will continue with straight-six power, nabbed from the latest X3 M and X4 M SUVs.